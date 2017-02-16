Marketplace Vehicles

Harrison Construction APAC Atlantic Inc.

Harrison APAC
Jobs in Candler, NC  -  2/16/17
Has various job opportunities at
our Candler NC location
Equipment Operators/Traffic Control/
Laborers/Office Clerk/Paving Crew positions
Full benefits and competitive pay offered
Apply at www.oldcastlecareers.com
Online applications only
Call HR Dept 865-983-3100 for information
An Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer
865-983-3100
