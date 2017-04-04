Experienced Screen Printer
Custom Design Group
Jobs in Hickory, NC - 4/4/17
We are HIRING – Requirements.
• 1 to 2 years experience screen printing; manual or automatic presses.
• Skilled and thorough from screen prep to finished products.
• Organized, efficient, & deliver on deadlines.
Experience running multi-head embroidery equipment - a plus.
OPPORTUNITY- if you have a screen printing business or equipment you are considering selling, please contact us.
Custom Design Group is a leading supplier of Custom Embellishment located in Hickory, NC. We service area schools, teams, organizations and businesses with Custom Products. Bringing Your Brand To Life
828-578-6507 / 855-319-4420