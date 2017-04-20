Exciting opportunities
Reliable Tank Line
with brand new Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Asheville with 140 rooms, restaurant, and rooftop bar located at 309 College Street. Hotel has an immediate need for the following positions:
Room Attendant (Housekeeper)
Laundry Attendant
Guest Services Representative
Front Office Manager
We are seeking self-motivated candidates with positive attitudes! Experience is a plus! Complete benefits package including 401k and profit sharing! For more information about each position and to apply online, please visit https://www.qualityoilnc.com/careers-currentopenings/#Hotel
