Ad #4567265
Exciting opportunities

Jobs in Winston Salem, NC  -  4/20/17
with brand new Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Asheville with 140 rooms, restaurant, and rooftop bar located at 309 College Street. Hotel has an immediate need for the following positions:
Room Attendant (Housekeeper)
Laundry Attendant
Guest Services Representative
Front Office Manager

We are seeking self-motivated candidates with positive attitudes! Experience is a plus! Complete benefits package including 401k and profit sharing! For more information about each position and to apply online, please visit https://www.qualityoilnc.com/careers-currentopenings/#Hotel
