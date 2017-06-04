Area Supervisor – Western District
Jobs in Winston Salem, NC - 4/6/17
Quality Oil Company is seeking an Area Supervisor for its Quality Plus division. This person will supervise a group of Quality Plus locations in the Western territory of NC and Eastern territory of TN. The ideal candidate will have solid retail managerial experience, have experience hiring staff, and be extremely customer service focused. This position requires frequent travel, a positive attitude, and tremendous organizational skills. Excellent benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401k with company match and profit sharing! Company vehicle is provided. Interested candidates should apply online at www.QOCNC.com
336-714-5160