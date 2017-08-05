The McCune Assisted & Independent Living Community
McCune Assisted Living
Jobs in Black Mountain, NC - 5/8/17
Jobs in Black Mountain, NC - 5/8/17
is seeking an experienced Dietary Aide. Hours would be 6:00 am to 12:30pm Monday -Friday or 11:30am-7:00pm Thursday-Sunday. Must be able to pass drug test and background check. Many opportunities for advancement. Will train but experience is a plus. Lots of benefits, perks as including insurance. Please visit our facility at 101 Lions Way in Black Mountain or email your resume to administrator@mccunecenter.org.
828-669-8452