PILLAR KITCHEN:
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 6/26/17
Exciting opportunities with brand new Pillar Kitchen located at 309 College Street on the ground floor of the
Hilton Garden Inn – Downtown Asheville! Restaurant is now accepting applications for:
Cook - 4 pm to 11:00pm
Server - 5:30 am to 11:30 am
Host/Hostess
We are seeking self-motivated candidates with positive attitudes! Experience is a plus! Complete benefits package including 401k and profit sharing! For more information about each position and to apply online, please visit: www.qualityoilnc.com/careers-currentopenings/#Hotel
3367145160