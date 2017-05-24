Marketplace Vehicles

PILLAR KITCHEN

Reliable Tank Line
Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  5/24/17
Exciting opportunities with brand new Pillar Kitchen located at 309 College Street on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn – Downtown Asheville!
Restaurant is now accepting applications for

Cook (A.M. & P.M.)
Server
Host/Hostess

We are seeking self-motivated candidates with positive attitudes! Experience is a plus! Complete benefits package including 401k and profit sharing! For more information about each position and to apply online, please visit
www.qualityoilnc.com/careers-currentopenings/#Hotel
3367145160
