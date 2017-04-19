Marketplace Vehicles

Bonefish Grill is Hiring!

Bonefish Grill
Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  4/19/17
Hiring Supervisors, Bartenders, Servers, Host, Assistant Culinary Managers, Cooks

Bonefish Grill – Asheville, NC

Want to be part of our great fish story?
Bonefish Grill anglers are hooked on honesty, respect, hospitality, balance, quality and fun.
Bonefish Grill hires excellence because if our Anglers are happy, our Guests will have a great experience.
At Bonefish Grill, we provide an inclusive culture that develops our people and are proud of our solid retention and strong abilities to promote from within.

Bonefish Grill is a great place to work, with the opportunity to grow and advance within the company.

We offer: * Medical/Dental/Prescription drug coverage * Meal discounts * Vacation * Flexible Schedules * Career advancement opportunities

Now Hiring: All position please apply at
www.BloominBrandsCareers.com/Bonefish
Restaurant Number: 69403

Compensation: Hourly pay based on experience and position
828-298-6530
