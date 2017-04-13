Ardenwoods Retirement Community
Ardenwoods
Jobs in Arden, NC - 4/13/17
is currently hiring for the following positions.
Utility Worker, part-time, days will vary & will include weekends, holidays, morning and evening shifts. Experience in commercial kitchens and restaurants preferred.
SERVER'S, part time, days/times will vary, but will include morning & evening shifts, weekends and holidays.
CNA'S- full and part time positions available.
MED TECH- full and part time positions available.
Apply in person any day of the week between the hours
of 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. 2400 Appalachian Blvd., Arden.
828-684-0041