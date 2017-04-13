Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4565921
MARKETPLACE Jobs Food Service/Hospitality
View Similar Ads

Ardenwoods Retirement Community

Ardenwoods
Jobs in Arden, NC  -  4/13/17
is currently hiring for the following positions.
Utility Worker, part-time, days will vary & will include weekends, holidays, morning and evening shifts. Experience in commercial kitchens and restaurants preferred.
SERVER'S, part time, days/times will vary, but will include morning & evening shifts, weekends and holidays.
CNA'S- full and part time positions available.
MED TECH- full and part time positions available.
Apply in person any day of the week between the hours
of 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. 2400 Appalachian Blvd., Arden.
828-684-0041
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links