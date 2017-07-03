NO COMMUTE TIME.
Management
Jobs in Greensboro, NC - 3/7/17
Immediate Opening for Part-Time On Site Manager- at apartment complex in Hudson, NC. Approximately 10 hours per week, with terrific benefit, a place to live. Must live in rent free unit on site. Must be mature, honest, dependable, outgoing, self motivated, capable of performing basic math, have good computer skills, and have a mind for details. Must be very organized and have a "can do" attitude. Duties include: neat and accurate record-keeping, use of computer and office machines, and problem solving. Need excellent people skills for interacting with residents and the general public. Experience a plus, but will train right person. Credit and background check required. Please email letter of interest and resume to bstevens@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7723 or call (336) 544-2300 ext. 203, and leave your contact information. Equal Opportunity Employer.
