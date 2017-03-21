Marketplace Vehicles

APARTMENT MANAGER.

Management
Jobs in Connellys Springs, NC  -  3/21/17
Accepting letters of interest for mature, reliable person to work 15-20 hours per week, in an apartment community in the Connelly Springs area. Work involves applications, renting apartment homes and other administrative duties. Applicants should be resourceful, energetic, computer knowledgeable and able to communicate well. Employer will run credit and criminal check. Email letter of interest to Job2017abc@gmail.com Equal opportunity provider and employer.
336-544-2300
