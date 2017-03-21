MAINTENANCE PERSON.
Accepting letters of interest for mature, reliable person with basic maintenance repair knowledge to work 15-18 hours per week in an apartment community in the Hudson area. Duties include routine and preventative maintenance, as well as preparing vacant units. Must furnish hand tools, have reliable transportation, and must be on call for emergencies and special projects. Employer will run credit and criminal check. Email letter of interest to Job2017abc@gmail.com. Equal opportunity provider and employer.
336-544-2300