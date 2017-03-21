Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4560075
MARKETPLACE Jobs Construction/Landscaping
View Similar Ads

MAINTENANCE PERSON.

Management
Jobs in Hudson, NC  -  3/21/17
Accepting letters of interest for mature, reliable person with basic maintenance repair knowledge to work 15-18 hours per week in an apartment community in the Hudson area. Duties include routine and preventative maintenance, as well as preparing vacant units. Must furnish hand tools, have reliable transportation, and must be on call for emergencies and special projects. Employer will run credit and criminal check. Email letter of interest to Job2017abc@gmail.com. Equal opportunity provider and employer.
336-544-2300
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links