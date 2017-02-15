Jade Mountain Builders Grading team.
Jade mountain builders
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 2/15/17
Join the Jade team! Jade Mountain Builders is currently looking to hire a skilled equipment operator. We are looking for a motivated team member who has experience in laying out and digging footings, reading blue prints, and understanding site elevations. Working on and off the machine as required to complete jobs. We also incorporate several hardscapes into our projects, so experience building boulder walls would be a plus. Please reply with resume and contact info