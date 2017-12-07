Marketplace Vehicles

Commercial Construction Superintendent

Wild Building Construction, Inc.
Jobs in Asheville, NC  -  7/12/17
General contractor is seeking project superintendent in the Asheville, NC area with 2+ years of experience in commercial construction. Candidates must have a thorough knowledge of contract drawings/specifications and be able to supervise field personnel/subcontractors to provide clients with quality workmanship. Employment requirements: Valid driver's license: ability to pass a pre-employment drug test. Please send resume via email or fax.
423-581-5639 / 423-587-4037
