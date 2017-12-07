Carpenters
Wild Building Construction, Inc.
Jobs in Asheville, NC - 7/12/17
General contractor is seeking carpenters in the Asheville, NC area with 1+ years of experience in commercial construction. Candidates must provide basic hand tools and reliable transportation to job sites. Employment requirements: Good physical condition and endurance: extensive knowledge of power tools: good understanding or carpentry techniques and methods of installation: ability to pass a pre-employment drug test. Please send resume via email or fax.
423-581-5639 / 423-587-4037