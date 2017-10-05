Automotive General Service Technician with AAA Carolinas
AAA Carolinas
Jobs in Greenville, SC - 5/10/17
Our highly skilled AAA automotive team is passionate about helping our members with their automotive needs. If providing safety and peace of mind in all things automotive is a fulfilling opportunity for you, then our AAA Automotive Team would like to get to know you.
Who we are seeking:
Automotive enthusiasts with exceptional customer service skills, and some knowledge of minor vehicle maintenance/repair processes.
The Automotive General ServiceTechnician will perform minor repairs and maintenance of automotive vehicles, to include oil, tire, and filter changes on a regular basis. The Automotive General Service Technician will also provide customer service to members and customers whose vehicles they are servicing.
7045697895