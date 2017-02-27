BSA Edge 2-7x32 Pistol Scope, Like New
For Sale in Bakersville, NC - 2/27/17
Like new and in the box. The dealer mounted it on my rifle, but after a week I removed it. I just wanted a tactical red dot instead. Never used in the field, rifle never fired when scope was installed. A proven scope and a very low price.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Parallax setting 50 yds.
1" tube
Duplex reticle design
Black matte finish
Extended eye-relief 12" to 20"
2 to 7X power magnification
Fully multi-control optics
Fast focus eyepiece design
Click 1/4" M.O.A.
Haze filters included. $59
