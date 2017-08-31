Selling at Public Auction
Thad Woods
For Sale in Waynesville, NC - 8/31/17
Selling at Public Auction on Sept 9 6:30pm at
Thad Woods Auction, Waynesville, NC NCAL988
Colt Python 357 Mag in box (older unfired)
Colt Gold Cup 70 Series Model 1911 45 auto in box unfired
See our website for complete listing and pictures
www.thadwoodsauction.com CONTACT
8284563298