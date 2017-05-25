Savage Axis .308
For Sale in Dillard, GA - 5/25/17
For sale is a like new condition Savage Axis .308 with an upgraded scope rail and mounts, a Nikon Prostaff 3-9 x 40 scope, and an adjustable (1.5-4lbs pull) Timney trigger. It also comes with the hard padded carrying case and sling strap. It's only a year and a half old and only been used a few times at the range. I got it all ready to go hunting and never had the change to use it.All the original paperwork, and also have the box to the Nikon scope. The scope is about $175 new, and the upgraded adjustable Timney trigger was another $100.
I'm selling the complete set, ready to go for $600. I may be willing to sell it without the scope if you need to do it that way. $600
