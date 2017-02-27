RRA LAR-15 Elite Operator 2 + Extras
For Sale in Belton, SC - 2/27/17
RRA LAR-15 Elite Operator 2 in 223 / 5.56 RRA two stage trigger RRA half quad free f lost mid-length gas system RRA tactical carry handle with rear sight RRA operator CAR stock RRA flip up front sight gas block RRA Tactical muzzle brake Ergo sure grip RRA hard tactical carbine case MSRP: $1,160.00 Extras: 2x Magpul Gen 2 magazines. 40 rounds of 5.56 55gr ammo ( light and foregrip not included ) Cash price : $1000.Text for quicker response: CONTACT