Remington 870 Tactical Magnum
For Sale in Aiken, SC - 2/13/17
Model 870 Tactical Magnum. 12 Ga Pump Shotgun - R3 Pad. 20" BBL CYL Bore BS 3 - Shot Ext. SF-IV STK - OD Green Full Gun. The Gun is in 98-99 % condition with a few small wear marks.
It has a keyed lock built into the trigger guard I have one key. Will trade for glock 34 or 35 only. NO other trades please. NO lowballing. For faster response text. Buyer agrees to bill of sale. With valid South Carolina Drivers License $400 OBO.
