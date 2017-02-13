Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4552261
MARKETPLACE Guns & Bows Guns
View Similar Ads

Remington 870 Tactical Magnum

For Sale in Aiken, SC  -  2/13/17
Model 870 Tactical Magnum. 12 Ga Pump Shotgun - R3 Pad. 20" BBL CYL Bore BS 3 - Shot Ext. SF-IV STK - OD Green Full Gun. The Gun is in 98-99 % condition with a few small wear marks.
It has a keyed lock built into the trigger guard I have one key. Will trade for glock 34 or 35 only. NO other trades please. NO lowballing. For faster response text. Buyer agrees to bill of sale. With valid South Carolina Drivers License $400 OBO.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links