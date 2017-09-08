Remington 870 Express Magnum 20 Gauge
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC - 8/9/17
I am looking to sell/trade my Remington 870 Express Magnum 20 gauge for a similarly priced semi-automatic handgun. The gun is in great condition with minor scratches from normal usage. The gun comes with a sling, but not a case. It also has been upgraded with fiber optic sites. I do have about 60 rounds (40 small bird loads and 20 turkey loads) that I'd be more than happy to throw in with this. Please feel free to contact me and we will try to work something out. Don't hesitate on any offer. $260 OBO