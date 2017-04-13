Marlin 917vs .17hmr stainless Tac-Driver
For Sale in Laurens, SC - 4/13/17
It's in very good condition but it has very few marks here and there, as it was my coyote gun for small game season on wma land. I upgraded the trigger with a rifle basix model set on about 2 lbs. This is one of the most accurate rifles I've owned, I have dropped a couple coyotes at 100+ yards in their tracks and even a few squirrels at about 200 with it. I have 2 or 3 boxes of ammo to go with it. Only trades I would consider would be a larger caliber 6 gun or MAYBE a base model A.R. 15 but prefer to sell. I can send more details and pics thru text if interested. $475