Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4574882
MARKETPLACE Guns & Bows Guns
View Similar Ads

Magnum R.Desert Eagle 50 AE

For Sale in Alcolu, SC  -  5/30/17
The best of all Desert Eagle made in Israel with a gun case.This is my 50 A.E. configurations, the stainless steel Desert Eagle is available in a standard 6-inch barrel version and another with an integral muzzle brake for reducing recoil and muzzle flip. The pistol is just like new and comes ans seen in the pictures.Shipping to any state within the USA and Canada,Price is $550 if you are not local will cost $50 For shipping fee. Contact for more details and pictures if interested to know more about my pistol CONTACT
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links