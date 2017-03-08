Century Arms VZ2008 with Ammo and Extras
For Sale in Greenville, SC - 8/3/17
Century arms rebuild of the CZ vz58. Comes with fixed thumb hole stock and side folding wire stock, original pistol grip, 3 30rd magazines, bayonet, sling, and over 200rds of 7.62x39 mixed of fmj, hollow points and soft points. Front hand guard shows signs of wear and has a hairline fracture but is completely just cosmetic. No Shipping, will only meet In Person. Must have a valid ID or CWP. Please Text, No calls! $675 OBO