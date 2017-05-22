Century arms VZ2008
For Sale in Greenville, SC - 5/22/17
A century arms rebuild of the CZ vz58. Comes with fixed thumb hole stock and side folding wire stock, original pistol grip, three 30 round magazines, bayonet, sling, and over 200 rounds of 7.62x39 mixed of hollow points and soft points. Front hand guard shows signs of wear and has a hairline fracture but is completely cosmetic. Has had less than 650 rounds through it. Cycles both steel and brass cases perfectly. $800 (minimum $500 cash and a trade for the rest of the value) Would accept a level action or an AR with cash. No shipping, will only meet in person. must have a valid ID or CWP
Email, or text only CONTACT
Email, or text only CONTACT