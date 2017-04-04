Bushmaster Patrolman.
For Sale in Evans, GA - 4/4/17
Bushmaster Patrolman, all original, and original documents/case. Firearm has only had 250 rounds put through it. Original owner and always kept in a humidity controlled safe, excellent condition. Specs as follows:
Featuring a 16" M4-profile chrome-lined barrel, the Bushmaster M4 Type 5.56mm NATO/.223 Remington Patrolman's Carbine is designed with a 7075 forged A3 flat-top upper receiver with a detachable carry handle and a 7075 forged lower receiver with a 6-position M4 stock.
Features and Benefits
7075 forged A3 flat-top upper receiver with a detachable carry handle
7075 forged lower receiver with a 6-position M4 stock
16" M4-profile chrome-lined barrel
Important Product and Safety Information
Barrel length (in.): 16
Manufacturer warranty - general: 1 year limited
Type: Centerfire
Style: Tactical
Handedness: Right
Action: Semiautomatic
Caliber: 5.56mm NATO/.223 Remington $700 OBO.
