Sweet Pony needs loving home.
For Sale in Cherryville, NC - 6/19/17
Star is a sweet pony that needs a loving home. She was rescued from a home where she was going hungry. We have had her for 6 weeks. Looking for someone who needs a pasture pet or pasture friend. She gets along fine with our big mares but is pushy with our mini mares when there is food around. First one to come to you in the pasture. My 8 year old leads her around fine. We were told she rides but have not tried her in her time here. If you plan on taking her to the auction barn, please don't bother calling. $100 OBO