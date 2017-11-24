Registered Spotted Saddle Horse
For Sale in Lincolnton, NC - 11/24/17
I have two registered Spotted Saddle Horse mares for sale. Both are 15 y/o. The Sorrel is 15.5 hands and the Tri is 15 hands. I have owned them since 2013 and my daughter and I have ridden them on local trails as well as Kings Mountain and South Mountain. Both have very good gates and are good trail horses. Daughter has gone to college and I am downsizing. I am also selling their saddles and the 2-horse Adams trailer after (or with) the horses. I will sell both horses together for $1200. $800 each, or $1200 for both