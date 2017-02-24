10 year old bay mare

in Greenville, SC

10 year old bay mare super sweet girl and once she gets to know you she is in your pocket. She is broke and is 15hh/15.1hh. I had a 12 year old beginner on her but would not recommend her as beginner safe. Beginner took her on a trail and she did fine, no buck, no rear, no bite, (she will lick you) she stands tied and does good in cross ties picks up all 4 feet for farrier is barefoot and just had her hooves trimmed. I am just wanting something else. My loss is your gain! Only vice is last time I tried to load her she slipped and took a while to load. I will be working with her on loading in the mean time before she goes. She is very willing to please! She is not barn sour and gets along good with other horses she is a bottom horse on pecking order. She has been around my dog and livestock and does fine. $800

- 2/24/17