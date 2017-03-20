CAGLE’S LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE
Cagle Family Auction
For Sale in Waynesville, NC - 3/20/17
For Sale in Waynesville, NC - 3/20/17
WILL BE HOLDING A SPECIAL - ALL BREED GOAT AND SHEEP AUCTION SATURDAY APRIL 1, at 1 PM. after the weekly chicken and farm related merchandise auction, that will include a large quantity of antique horse drawn equipment and some new equipment. Holly Parkins, DMV will be on site for NC Rabies Vaccine and Consultations with wormers available. Tuscola FFA will be selling Bryson City, K+B Meats, Bar-B-Q. Check-in Fri. March 31 and Sat APRIL 1. Sellers with large numbers please call ahead. THE AUCTION WILL BE HELD at 96 Traders Pl , Waynesville NC. Payment: Cash, approved out of Town Checks, with a letter of credit. We do not accept debit/credit cards. For directions and more information please call. CONTACT
828-506-7889