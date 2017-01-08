Jersey cow and bull calf
For Sale in Sylva, NC - 8/1/17
Jersey cow, 2 years old. Her name is Elsie, and she's very tame. We've had her since she was 1 week old. She just had her first calf (a bull) on July 13th, and his name is Oliver. Elsie was bred to a neighbor's Jersey bull. Cow and calf are both healthy, and we will only sell them together. We don't have room for both of them, and we decided against milking her (although I believe she would do very well). We are just trying to downsize and simplify our small farm. We would like to see them go to a nice place and stay together for at least a few months. I need to move them pretty quickly. Please contact Meg by text, phone, or email under contact info. Thanks! $2,200