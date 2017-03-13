Marketplace Vehicles

Plow, Bottom single blade.

For Sale in Otto, NC  -  3/13/17
Country Line. Mold board Plow.

Bought new 3 years ago. Only used twice for my wife's vegetable patch. Works great. Stored outside but mostly covered, a little surface rust on the blade.
Plows down to 14" deep.

CountyLine 1 Bottom Plow easily works up ground for garden preparation.
All steel construction,
Replaceable shares, shins, and moldboard
Up to 40 hp,
1 year limited warranty, $300
