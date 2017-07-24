DR Power 48" Heavy duty Driveway Grader
For Sale in Fairview, NC - 7/24/17
DR 48" wide grader with scarifyer and leveler to be pulled by an ATV or small to large tractor for leveling gravel or sand on a driveway. Great to take the hump down from the center of the drive. There is a remote control to raise and lower the scarifyer from the driver's seat. New 12 volt, lead acid, sealed, rechargeable battery (with charger) is included. Excellent shape. Only used a few times. Has metal box integrated on unit to carry weight allowing the scarifyer to dig deeper. $500 Was purchased 3 years ago for $1,000.