1953 Ford Jubilee Anniversary Edition.

For Sale in Hendersonville, NC  -  2/9/17
Very clean collectible Golden Jubilee Anniversary Edition S/N NAA19290. The tractor is 100% mechanically sound, has no rust, straight sheet metal, no dents, all systems work (hydraulic, electrical charging), engine does not smoke, tires are in good condition. Originally purchased from the Farm Equipment Company dealer in Asheville. The only reason I am selling is because my wife says I have too many tractors in my collection! $3,950
