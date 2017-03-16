VETERANS GARDEN HOSTING INDOOR YARD SALE.
Community in Catawba, NC - 3/16/17
Town of Catawba Veteran's Garden is hosting an Indoor Yard Sale, on Saturday, April 8th, from 8am-12 noon, at the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department. Located at 108 North Main Street, in downtown Catawba. All sellers are required to complete a Vendor Application and pay a $10 vendor fee prior to the event. All proceeds go towards Phase III of the Veterans Garden of Honor. Completed application and payment can be mailed or dropped off to Catawba Town Hall by April 6th, to reserve space. Vendor set up on April 8th, begins at 7 am, and break down is 12 noon. Vendors are responsible for removing all unsold items. For more information call,