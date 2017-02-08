ON SITE ESTATE AUCTION
Thad Woods
Community in Waynesville, NC - 8/2/17
Community in Waynesville, NC - 8/2/17
Saturday, Aug. 19, 9:00am
Allens Creek Road
Waynesville, NC 28786
Selling contents of home to settle deceased estate. For complete
Listing, pictures and directions visit our website www.thadwoodsauction.com.
Preview: Saturday August 19th 8:00am until sale time. Bring a chair.
Auction Conducted By:
Thad Woods Auction
NCAL 988
Waynesville NC 28786
828-456-3298
Allens Creek Road
Waynesville, NC 28786
Selling contents of home to settle deceased estate. For complete
Listing, pictures and directions visit our website www.thadwoodsauction.com.
Preview: Saturday August 19th 8:00am until sale time. Bring a chair.
Auction Conducted By:
Thad Woods Auction
NCAL 988
Waynesville NC 28786
828-456-3298
8284563298