Not Your Average Yard Sale
Community in Asheville, NC - 7/7/17
Not Your Average Yard Sale -- multiple families, heavily discounted prices
WHAT: Why is it not your average sale? Because we've kept junk to a minimum! There are some very nice things to choose from, things you'd be proud to give your mother or a loved one, things you may want to hand down from generation to generation. Yes, there's some odds and ends, but even most of these are high quality.
Come early for the best selection. Come late to get the best deals.
WHERE: 18 Sherwood Road, Asheville, 28803-2436, near Mission Hospital
WHEN: Saturday, July 15, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
SOME DETAILS:
Harley-Davidson leathers, $50 ea
Pandora charms from $5
Crystal from $20
Harmony Garden & Harmony Kingdom collectibles from $10
DVDs from $2
Clothes and books from $0.50
Baseball card collections from $5.00
Kitchen stuff
Tools
And so much more
Almost everything not sold may go to Goodwill, so if you come late you can get some amazing (and maybe even free) deals on most of whatever's left.
