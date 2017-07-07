Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4583112
MARKETPLACE Community Yard Sales
View Similar Ads

Not Your Average Yard Sale

Community in Asheville, NC  -  7/7/17
Not Your Average Yard Sale -- multiple families, heavily discounted prices

WHAT: Why is it not your average sale? Because we've kept junk to a minimum! There are some very nice things to choose from, things you'd be proud to give your mother or a loved one, things you may want to hand down from generation to generation. Yes, there's some odds and ends, but even most of these are high quality.

Come early for the best selection. Come late to get the best deals.

WHERE: 18 Sherwood Road, Asheville, 28803-2436, near Mission Hospital

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

SOME DETAILS:
Harley-Davidson leathers, $50 ea
Pandora charms from $5
Crystal from $20
Harmony Garden & Harmony Kingdom collectibles from $10
DVDs from $2
Clothes and books from $0.50
Baseball card collections from $5.00
Kitchen stuff
Tools
And so much more

Almost everything not sold may go to Goodwill, so if you come late you can get some amazing (and maybe even free) deals on most of whatever's left.
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links