NEWTON SPRING YARD SALE.

Community in Hickory, NC  -  3/9/17
The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is helping you get a jump start on your Spring cleaning with the Spring Yard Sale on Saturday, April 29th. The sale will be from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm, at Southside Park, which is located at 1775 Southwest Blvd, behind the National Guard Armory. Booth spaces are available for $10 per person. Booth sizes are 12'x12', space is limited to sign up to guarantee your booth space. The registration deadline for interested participants is Friday, April 21st, at 5 pm. No home baked goods may be sold, but pre-packaged food will be allowed. For more information call,
