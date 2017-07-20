MOVING SALE, 7/22, Air Compressor, Table Saw, Tools, Household
Community in Asheville, NC - 7/20/17
MOVING SALE - EVERYTHING MUST GO!
Almost New Air Compressor - Central Pneumatic Item # 36625, Motor 115 V, 60 HZ, Single Phase, 2 HP, 2800 RPM, 1/4 NPT Thread, 6.5 Gallon, AP Gauge 0-160,
Craftsman Table Saw & Stand 120 V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps, AC 5000 RPM, 90 degree - 3" cut, 45 degree - 2.5" Cut #137-248481
Craftsman Drill Press , Stand & Bits - 12" Induction Motor, 540-3600 RPM Model 137.219120
Craftsman 8.5" Slide Compounding Miter Saw Contractor Series & Stand, 2 HP , 458 Bevel, 90 degree cut off, 45 degree miter
Vintage Tools & Fishing Tackle , Household Items,
XL Washer & Dryer - Excellent Working Condition - Details will be posted
Saturday, July 22 - 7 a.m. until EVERYTHING GOES
Pictures Will be Posted Friday, 7/21
Almost New Air Compressor - Central Pneumatic Item # 36625, Motor 115 V, 60 HZ, Single Phase, 2 HP, 2800 RPM, 1/4 NPT Thread, 6.5 Gallon, AP Gauge 0-160,
Craftsman Table Saw & Stand 120 V, 60 Hz, 15 Amps, AC 5000 RPM, 90 degree - 3" cut, 45 degree - 2.5" Cut #137-248481
Craftsman Drill Press , Stand & Bits - 12" Induction Motor, 540-3600 RPM Model 137.219120
Craftsman 8.5" Slide Compounding Miter Saw Contractor Series & Stand, 2 HP , 458 Bevel, 90 degree cut off, 45 degree miter
Vintage Tools & Fishing Tackle , Household Items,
XL Washer & Dryer - Excellent Working Condition - Details will be posted
Saturday, July 22 - 7 a.m. until EVERYTHING GOES
Pictures Will be Posted Friday, 7/21