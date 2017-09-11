Huge Estate Moving Closed Florist Tag Sale.
Community in Conover, NC - 11/9/17
Thursday, November 16th, 9am-2pm, Friday, November 17th, 9am-2pm and Saturday, November 18th, 8am-2pm. With discounts. 505 1st Avenue South, Conover. Thornburg Florist, florist equipment and supplies, silk flowers by bundle, Holiday vases. Christmas room, antiques, furniture, artwork, glassware by Catawba Valley Pottery, tools. 2 Story house, and 2 outbuildings are full! Sale by Pamela's
828-465-6300 / 828-234-4814