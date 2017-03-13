Glen Arden Elementary Spring Flea Market.
Community in Arden, NC - 3/13/17
Where: Glen Arden Elementary School.
When: Saturday, April 1st.
Time: Gates Open at 7am!
You can reserve your 10x10 booth space in advance for $30.
Or you can show up the day of and grab a booth for $40.
Set up will start at 5:30am, gates will open to the public at 7am!
Booth spaces will go fast!
Please email glenardenpto@gmail.com to reserve yours today!
