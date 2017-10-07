Free Community Yard Sale Goodwill Viewmont this Saturday.
Community in Hickory, NC - 7/10/17
Goodwill in Viewmont is hosting a free yard sale open to the community on Saturday, July 15th.
Space is limited so call (828)322-6711 to reserve your spot. Set up will begin at 7:30 (no earlier, no exceptions) and the sale will begin at 8:00am.
The store will also open at 8:00am. Come take advantage of the earlier than usual opening.
Space is limited so call (828)322-6711 to reserve your spot. Set up will begin at 7:30 (no earlier, no exceptions) and the sale will begin at 8:00am.
The store will also open at 8:00am. Come take advantage of the earlier than usual opening.