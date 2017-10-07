Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4583464
MARKETPLACE Community Yard Sales
View Similar Ads

Free Community Yard Sale Goodwill Viewmont this Saturday.

Community in Hickory, NC  -  7/10/17
Goodwill in Viewmont is hosting a free yard sale open to the community on Saturday, July 15th.
Space is limited so call (828)322-6711 to reserve your spot. Set up will begin at 7:30 (no earlier, no exceptions) and the sale will begin at 8:00am.
The store will also open at 8:00am. Come take advantage of the earlier than usual opening.
Contact Info
featured.gif
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links