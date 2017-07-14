Estate Sale at 50 Smokerise Dr, Marion NC. Saturday 2017/07/15, Starts at 8am.
Bernina sewing machine, lots of yarn, Gingher scissors, Elecrolux Epic 6500sr vacuum, solid wood dining table and six chairs, bar stools, dishes, linens, Klein upright piano, beautiful Penland School arts/crafts wall hangings, beautiful handmade arts/crafts purse, glassware, Kitchen Aid stand mixer, vintage bikes, plant stands, pottery, living room suite, end tables, computer, ladies purses, upright freezer, Maytag washer and dryer, sleeper sofa, and much more!