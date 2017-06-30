FOUND: Bernese Mtn. Dog Mix (?) in Edgefield County
Community in Edgefield, SC - 6/30/17
Found this dog on the highway, almost about to get hit a couple different times. White with black and tan markings. Looks like a Bernese mountain dog with more white than black.
If you believe this could be your dog - PLEASE email me.
Must provide a photo or tell me collar color, sex, and any markings before I release the dog. (just want to keep the dog's best interest in mind)
Thanks!
