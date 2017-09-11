VINTAGE CLOTHING AUCTION:
Cagle's Family Auction's
Community in Waynesville, NC - 11/9/17
Sunday November 19, 2017, @ 1PM, AT CAGLE’S FAMILY AUCTIONS, (NCFL 6146). Clothes, Shoes, Hats and Costume Jewelry 1960 to current. All Items will be sold absolute to the highest bidder. Over 1000 pieces of clothing. Still unpacking. AUCTION TO BE HELD AT CAGLE’S FAMILY AUCTION’S BARN: 96 TRADERS PLACE, WAYNESVILLE, NC Any announcement on day of sale takes precedence over any written material. View Pictures & Directions at www.auctionzip.com Auction ID# 12430 or call 828-452-2104, www.caglesfamilyauctions.com Auctioneer: D. Mike Cagle NCAL 4825 , Shirley W Cagle NCAL 8561.
828-506-7889 / 828-506-7624