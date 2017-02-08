Marketplace Vehicles

ON SITE ESTATE AUCTION

Thad Woods
Community in Waynesville, NC  -  8/2/17
Saturday, Aug. 12, 9:00AM, 122 Lucky Lane
Clyde NC.
Selling contents of beautiful, million dollar home
In Waynesville-Clyde Area for living estate. For pictures, complete listing
and exact directions, go to our website www.thadwoodsauction.com
Preview: Friday, August 11, Noon to 3pm and Saturday, August 12
8am until sale time. Will be all day auction. Bring a chair.
Auction Conducted By:
Thad Woods Auction
NCAL 988
Waynesville NC 28786
828-456-3298
8284563298
