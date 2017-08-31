Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4594219
MARKETPLACE Community Live Auctions
View Similar Ads

GUN & ESTATE Auction

Thad Woods
Community in Waynesville, NC  -  8/31/17
Sat. Sept. 9, 6:30pm
Selling over 40 guns from local deceased estate plus furniture

From living estate.
Collection of Knives
Approximately 100 boxes ammo
Tools, Glassware,
approximately 15 pieces of nice teak outdoor furniture
Beautiful Walnut Gun Cabinet plus lots of other furniture items

Coming in for auction.
For pictures and listing go to

www.thadwoodsauction.com. Paperwork required on all guns.
Preview: Sat. Sept 9,4:30pm until sale time.
Auction Conducted by and Held at
Thad Woods Auction
NCAL 988
25 Muse Business Park
Waynesville, NC 28786
828-456-3298
8284563298
Add To My Favorite Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links