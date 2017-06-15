EQUIPMENT AUCTION on Site:
Thad Woods
Community in Waynesville, NC - 6/15/17
Waynesville, NC
Saturday, June 24, 9:00AM
DIRECTIONS: From I40- Take Exit 24-Turn onto 209 North- Go approximately 1 mile-Turn right on Golf Course Road ( Iron Tree Golf Course ) and follow signs.
Selling at public auction to settle deceased estate: John Deere 450 Bull Dozer, Massie Ferguson 165 Farm Tractor, Assorted Implements, Ford Farm Tractor (1948-1950). This tractor has been restored but needs to be assembled. Large Roto Tiller, Generator, restored Snapper Lawn Mower and garage full of other assorted farm and tool items. For pictures go to our website www.thadwoodsauction.com Bring a chair.
Preview: Saturday morning, 8:00am until sale time.
Auction Conducted By
Thad Woods Auction
NCAL 988
Waynesville, NC 28786
828-421-4174
8284563298