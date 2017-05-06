TAKE A KID FISHING DAY IS JUNE 17th.
Community in Hickory, NC - 6/5/17
The 2017 Take A Kid Fishing Day is scheduled, for Saturday, June 17th, at 9am to noon, at Herman's Fish Lake in Newton. The free event is sponsored by the Newton Parks and Recreation Department, Academy Sports, Herman's Fish Lake, and Piedmont Bait & Tackle. The event is open to children ages 3-17. Any child 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Participants can register the morning of the event by 8:30 am, at Herman's Fish Lake, located off Hwy. 10, at Grandview Drive, Newton. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish caught, most fish caught, and smallest fish caught. Special prize drawings will be held every 15 minutes. Children must bring their own rod and reel. The public is invited to enjoy this family day of fishing and FUN! For more information call,